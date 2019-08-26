Pensacola homeless man accused of cutting stranger with knife

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man says he was attacked and cut with a knife several times near Texar Drive and the I-110 overpass in Pensacola early Monday morning.

The victim said he was walking east on Texar Drive when he was approached by Wesley Salter and a woman on a bicycle. The woman asked the victim for a lighter and as he reached in his pocket he said Salter attacked him. He was cut in the face, stomach and arms. He was able to break free and ran down the street and contacted law enforcement.

Deputies found a razor knife in Salter’s backpack that appeared to be consistent with an item that would cause the injuries the man sustained. The victim after seeing Salter positively identified him as the attacker.

Salter was booked into the Escambia County Jail and given a $5,000 bond.