Pensacola has Florida’s cheapest gasoline

AAA says $2.37 is the current average price in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gas prices are higher this holiday season than last year, but Pensacola has Florida’s lowest prices, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.52 per gallon for regular gasoline. The state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, and 24 cents per gallon more than last year.

Florida drivers are paying nearly $4 more for a tank of gasoline than they did this time last year. Still, the average fill up costs $4.50 less than it did earlier this year, when prices hit their 2019 peak in April.

Pensacola is Florida’s least expensive metro area with prices averaging $2.37. Crestview-Fort Walton beach is next at $2.42. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton has the state’s highest gas at $2.62 per gallon.

