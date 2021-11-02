Pensacola halts daily COVID-19 reporting as hospitalizations wane

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Escambia County, Florida. The numbers seen this week are the lowest since before summer.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says hospitalizations at Escambia County hospitals are at a manageable level. There were 36 on Monday — a drastic decrease from summer-time highs around 400.

For the first time since July, the city and county says it won’t be reporting daily hospitalization counts at the county hospitals’ request.

“With the condition and caveat that obviously if we see something go up, we see an increase and we get over 50, we would pick back up and get those numbers we could display to the public,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson.

Staff who tracked total hospitalizations, a statistic used to gauge the severity of COVID-19 in the area, will now be used in other roles.

Robinson says the city is still in communication with the hospitals and is prepared if anything changes.

“I think we’re getting a better idea of how to handle covid and how to address it going forward if we were to have another spike,” Robinson said. “And we are seeing much better understanding in sort of what we’re working through.”

Robinson still urging residents to get the vaccine to avoid a potential spike.