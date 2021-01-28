Pensacola Habitat Receives over $131k from Local Businesses

Press release from Pensacola Habitat for Humanity

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity received three large checks from EXIT Realty, Gulf Power, and Pen Air Federal Credit Union, helping to further their mission of building homes, communities, and hope.

EXIT Realty, N.F.I who helps Pensacola Habitat with their annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament presented a check to Pensacola Habitat for $68,099 on Jan. 12 at EXIT Realty’s home office in Pensacola. This amount included a 30K match from Exit Realty Corporation, International.

“Working with Pensacola Habitat on our Golf Tournament is a true honor every year,” said Randy Bricker, Real Estate Agent at EXIT Realty, N.F.I. “We are able to raise a lot of money to assist an incredibly worthy mission.”

Bricker has been a part of the golf tournament committee since it began four years ago. He assists with everything from fundraising to logistics to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

Gulf Power, a long-time supporter of Pensacola Habitat, presented a check for $57,250 as a part of the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program (CCTCP). Since 2013, Gulf Power has sponsored many homes throughout our community through the CCTCP. Since that time, they have been a front runner in providing volunteers to swing hammers on our job sites. Many companies have employee programs that support volunteerism, and at Pensacola Habitat, volunteers are the backbone of what we do.

The largest and oldest local credit union in Pensacola, Pen Air, presented Pensacola Habitat with a donation of $5k on Dec. 9. Denisha Snerling, a mother of two that recently closed on her home built by Pensacola Habitat, nominated Pensacola Habitat to receive the $5k donation.

“I was inspired to nominate Pensacola Habitat because of the impact they have on the community and how they’ve helped families like my own! My experience with Pensacola Habitat was wonderful”, said Snerling. ”I can tell their staff really care for their applicants and will go above and beyond to get the job done. I can’t thank this organization enough for their hard work and getting me to my closing day, even through a pandemic.”

With these recent gifts, Pensacola Habitat can provide the dream of affordable homeownership to more local individuals and families. To find out more about Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and how you can support the organization, please visit www.pensacolahabitat.org