PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Lowe’s gave Pensacola Habitat for Humanity a $66,000 grant for the renovations of six homes for older adults in Northwest Florida.

The renovations can now take place for six older adults who couldn’t afford the project.

About Habitat for Humanity’s Community Development Program

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity installs walk-in tubs, handrails, wheelchair ramps and more accessibility devices as part of the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Community Development Program.

The program is designed to help homeowners live and stay safely in the homes they already own. It prevents people from having to relocate while promoting independence and dignity within their familiar surroundings.

“We are delighted to partner with Lowe’s in their commitment to community development, particularly in supporting our aging population,” Pensacola Habitat’s President and CEO Sam Young said.

“This grant will empower us to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for seniors, enabling them to age in place with grace and security. This grant is one of many initiatives aimed at creating lasting change and fostering a sense of belonging and support within our community.”

On Nov. 11, Lowe’s associates joined Pensacola Habitat for Humanity in building a wheelchair for an older adult in the community.

The funding comes from Lowe’s two-year, $6 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to support home repair and preservation efforts in owner-occupied homes.

The partnership has allowed 75 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to complete over 480 projects in 2023, addressing critical health and safety issues in homes across the country.

About Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s renovations

Habitat for Humanity has worked with Lowe’s since 2003 to help over 18,000 people build or improve their homes.

To meet qualifications for the renovations, clients must be 65 or older, own their home, and be within 0-80% of the area’s median income. A two-part Housing Plus Aging in Place assessment occurs with a health or human service professional meeting with the homeowner about instrumental daily living activities.

The Pensacola Habitat for Humanity construction staff then completes a home repair evaluation to assess the problem areas of the home that affect the homeowner’s ability to be safe and independent in their home.