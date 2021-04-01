Pensacola Habitat for Humanity dedicates 1,400th home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 40th Anniversary by hosting their 1,400th Home Dedication on Monday, March 29, on N. J St., Pensacola, FL 32501.

Home dedications are a way for Pensacola Habitat to welcome an individual or family into their new home where a faith-based leader, chosen by the homebuyer, blesses the home. For this special home dedication, there were several speakers including Pensacola Habitat’s Chief Executive Officer, Sam Young, Board of Directors Chairwoman, Mei Davis, and Penascola Habitat’s 1,400th homebuyer, Toccora Ervin. The affiliate’s first executive director and longest-serving volunteer, Betty Salter were also in attendance. The ceremony was live-streamed for all community members to watch on Pensacola Habitat’s Facebook page.

Since 1981, Pensacola Habitat has received help from thousands of volunteers from churches, civic groups, construction companies, banks, landowners, student groups, local businesses, and beyond who have built or renovated 1,400 homes throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Pensacola Habitat is a community-wide effort and does not stray from its mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Pensacola Habitat will be hosting its 40th Anniversary Gala on June 10 at Court of De Luna in Pensacola, FL to celebrate all that the affiliate has accomplished in 40 years. All community members and Pensacola Habitat supporters are invited. For more information, visit pensacolahabitat.org/40years.