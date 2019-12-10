PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Generally, foreigners are not allowed to buy guns in the United States, but there are exceptions written into federal law _ which may explain how the Saudi flight student who shot three servicemen to death at the Pensacola naval base was able to purchase a weapon. For example, a foreigner who manages to obtain a state hunting license and can show proof of residency in that state can legally buy a gun. Authorities have not disclosed precisely how 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, a Saudi Air Force officer undergoing months of flight training at the Florida military base, obtained the Glock 9 mm handgun he used in the attack Friday. But the FBI said it was purchased legally in Florida.
Pensacola gunman got around a ban on foreigners buying guns
