Pensacola gun buyback happening Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola has scheduled its first event as part of a gun buyback initiative. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Bill Gregory Park, if you have a functioning firearm, you can sell it to the city. Depending on the gun, you could get anywhere from $125 to $200.

Mayor Grover Robinson wants to remind everyone this is voluntary. It’s also anonymous. Councilman Delarian Wiggins, who proposed this initiative, said they will also have 190 gun locks to give away and there will be a firearms instructor to talk about gun safety. The goal is to get guns off the streets that could be stolen and used during a crime.

According to a news release: “No ID will be required to submit a firearm. All firearms must be secured in a container or box, with no open carry. Any ammunition will need to be secured in a separate container.”

