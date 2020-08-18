Pensacola Greek Festival canceled due to COVID-19 impact

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Greek Festival announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the 2020 Pensacola Greek Festival due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organizers say the health and safety of their patrons, volunteers, and parishioners are important to them. “After careful consideration, we realize that we cannot deliver the exceptional experience you have come to expect over the last sixty years while maintaining the health and safety of everyone involved,” organizers announced.

