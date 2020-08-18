Pensacola Greek Festival canceled due to COVID-19 impact

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Greek Festival announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the 2020 Pensacola Greek Festival due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organizers say the health and safety of their patrons, volunteers, and parishioners are important to them. “After careful consideration, we realize that we cannot deliver the exceptional experience you have come to expect over the last sixty years while maintaining the health and safety of everyone involved,” organizers announced.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories