Pensacola Graffiti Bridge pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Off-duty Pensacola Police officers gathered Tuesday night to remember the 13 fallen Marines, soldiers, and sailors who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Marines, airmen, and sailors, who after serving their country overseas, painted Graffiti Bridge Tuesday night with the names of the fallen.

“Historians and scholars will dissect this war for generations to come. But for now, let’s just say “Thank You” to those who served. We owe them at least that much,” Pensacola Police said in a Facebook post.

