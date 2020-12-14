Pensacola food giveaway provides over 10-thousand pounds of food for residents

PENSACAOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Happening today at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Pensacola is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to bring 10-thousand pounds of food to families in need.

Some people showed up hours before it even started in order to get what the giveaway had to offer.

The food will help about 300 families in the community, but it’s available on a first come, first serve type of situation.

Pensacola Resident Jay Riley was one of the people at the church bright and early before the doors even opened. He knows just how fast the food goes.

Riley says, “I come to here and do it mainly for the people who can’t get out and bring it to people that can use it.”

Riley has been to multiple of the food giveaways and it’s something that has been able to help him and many other residents get through 2020.

“Well it helps me out a little bit with me being on disability and the people that can’t come out like the elderly in my apartment complex and they really do appreciate it,” says Riley.

One of the volunteers Phillip Brooks says he hears stories like Riley’s all the time since they started the food drives back in May.

Brooks says, “There was one early on that we were able to give some milk too and they had 2 young children and they responded and said my kids went through the gallon of milk within 24 hours simply since they hadn’t milk in so long.”

The need is still huge and the church has been able to partner with organizations and serving over 31-thousand people with over 370-thousand pounds of food.

However, their funding has been coming through the Cares Act which is starting to dry up as we come to the end of they year. They are trying to find ways to continue to help.

“Going into 2021 that cares act money actually disappears so any organization that is looking to reach out in 2021, we can partner with them and see about continuing this.”

They were able to provide each family with 35 pounds of food Monday morning and try and do one of these food giveaways every week in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

For more information on how you can contact the church, click here.

