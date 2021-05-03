Pensacola first ‘Gratitude Symposium’ sparks healthcare workers attention worldwide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been a tough year for anyone in the healthcare profession and during the whole month of May The Studer Institute will be holding their first-ever “Gratitude Symposium.”

The event is FREE and honors Pensacola healthcare workers for their continuing hard work throughout the pandemic. However, since they announced the symposium people from all over the world have reached to attend this virtual event.

Host and healthcare professional, Quint Studer tells WKRG, “It’s so easy to sometimes get lost because you came into healthcare because it called you as much as you called it. Then all of a sudden things get in your way and all of a sudden you lose your passion and you didn’t even realize you lost it.”

Forty-five well-known healthcare experts have come together and created 15 to 50-minute videos based on their expertise to give a little hope to the people who have done the most during this pandemic. Each weekday, one to three videos will be released on the website and all you have to do is register.

Studer says, “All these presentations are meant to be inspiring but they are also meant to be helpful. So doctors will learn how to be a little bit more helpful in tell help. Mine is to help you hold up the mirror and say am I letting my own emotional bank account deplete and what can I do to keep it. “

Trying to hit on every topic possible, they want this to be more than just a thank you.

“We want to rekindle this investment in people again because the way you show people you care about them is to invest in them… So they can be the best they can be,” Studer says.

They had a 1,000 sign-up goal and now have over 50,000 people from all around the world registered.

Studer says, “Like I said we are just completely blown away by this whole thing, and to have it to come out of a little town of Pensacola is pretty neat.”

The group is also donating $75,000 to the DAISY Foundation and $25,000 to AUPHA which go to scholarships and another healthcare worker.

For more information, click here.