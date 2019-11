PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Nov. 5, rescuing a puppy named Rylo.

They resuscitated him using oxygen and a special pet mask. Residents were alerted by a fellow neighbor and made it out safely.

If you live in the City of Pensacola and do not have a working smoke alarm, call the Pensacola Fire Department at 436-5200 to request a free smoke alarm and installation assistance.