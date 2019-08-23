Pensacola Fire Dept. saves osprey stuck in tree

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department rescued an osprey from a tree near Marina Oyster Bar off Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola Friday morning.

The osprey will be transported to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for some “much needed rest and recovery,” after getting stuck in the tree, according to a City of Pensacola Facebook post.

The post credits Pensacola Fire Department, Play Pensacola Parks and Recreation, and the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for the rescue.

A successful Osprey rescue in the books! This beautiful bird is on her way to the Wildlife Sanctuary for some…

Posted by City of Pensacola Government on Friday, August 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories