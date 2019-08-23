Pensacola Fire Dept. saves osprey stuck in tree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department rescued an osprey from a tree near Marina Oyster Bar off Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola Friday morning.

The osprey will be transported to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for some “much needed rest and recovery,” after getting stuck in the tree, according to a City of Pensacola Facebook post.

The post credits Pensacola Fire Department, Play Pensacola Parks and Recreation, and the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for the rescue.