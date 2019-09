PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department and other first responders are currently working on extinguishing a house fire on East Gadsden Street, right off North 17th Avenue in Pensacola.

No word yet on what started the fire. Firefighters were still seen spraying the outer walls of the home as of 6 p.m.

The home appeared badly burned.