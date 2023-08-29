PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire Department announced Smoke Alarm Saturdays on Tuesday, an initiative to provide free smoke alarms to those in the area who don’t have one in their home.

There will be two Saturdays in the month of October where residents can go and get their free smoke alarms from PFD.

The first is Oct. 7 at Creighton Heights, south of Creighton Road and west of Tippin Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. The second date is Oct. 21 at the Westside Garden District, south of Cervantes Street, north of Garden Street, east of Pace Boulevard and west of A Street.

The initiative is part of the American Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm fire safety campaign.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a working smoke alarm cuts the changes of dying in a reported fire in half.