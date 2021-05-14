Pensacola Ferry service suspended until further notice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Bay Cruises has suspended ferry service until further notice, the company announced Friday, May 14.

Pensacola Bay Cruises apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused, and they have already begun the process of refunding tickets that were purchased.

“We are working diligently with federal entities for their approval and hope to begin ferry service as soon as possible,” said Joe Asebedo, general manager of Pensacola Bay Cruises.

Anyone with questions should contact Pensacola Bay Cruises at 850-466-3379 or on their Facebook page at facebook.com/CruisePcola.

Another notice will be sent when Pensacola Bay Cruises Ferry Service resumes operations, and an update will also be posted on their Facebook page.

For more information about Pensacola Bay Cruises, please visit pensacolabaycruise.com.