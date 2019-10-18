Pensacola Fair to decide Friday if it will close ahead of storm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The organizers of the 85th Pensacola Interstate Fair will decide at 2 p.m. Friday if they will shut down the fair Friday night because of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

They are monitoring the tropics closely over the next 24 hours. They will be looking at how heavy the rainfall is expected, how strong the winds are and if there is lightning.

If cancelled that would mean no Midnight Madness Friday. The fair is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. but a final decision is expected before that.

“We just won’t know, I mean, we’re hearing conflicting reports about it could duck south or could go further so we’ll know a little more tomorrow by 2 o’ clock,” Dondi Frenkel said. “We definitely want to keep the public safe. We also have a lot of wires running around..we don’t want puddles of water.”

The fair started Thursday afternoon with Dollar Day and it will continue until October 27th at the fairgrounds on Mobile Highway.

A decision on Friday’s events will be announced online and on the Pensacola Fair Facebook page.