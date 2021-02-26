Pensacola extends mask mandate inside city businesses to March 25

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted Thursday night to extend the city’s mask ordinance until at least March 25.

The ordinance says masks are required to be worn inside city businesses within the city limits of Pensacola.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said at the council’s meeting Thursday night the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Escambia County hospitals are down significantly.

Total hospitalizations in the county were hovering around 97 as of Wednesday. In contrast, there were 261 hospitalizations on Jan. 21.

Robinson agreed the mask mandate was needed for at least another month but suggested removing the mandate as COVID-19 pandemic conditions improve. He said the city could reinstate the ordinance if needed.

Councilwoman Sherri Myers said the public is “very much supportive of mandatory mask requirement.”

“I don’t believe it’s in the public interest to stop it, start it, stop it, start it,” Myers said.

Council president Jared Moore said that discussion would be held at a later date. The council voted 7-0 to extend the mask ordinance.

The council also extended Robinson’s declaration of a state of emergency for the city during the pandemic.