Pensacola doughnut shop offering reward for help reuniting young girl with stuffed animal

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A local doughnut shop is doing all it can to reunite a girl with her beloved stuffed animal.

Maynard’s Donut Company, located at 875 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, has posted to Facebook to help find a man and his daughter, who left a stuffed animal husky in the shop on Saturday morning about 10 a.m.

Maynard’s owner Danny DeWitt said his Facebook posts started off as something fun to post to social media but then realized the stuffed animal had to mean something to the young girl.

“When she came in, she was just hugging on it and just carrying it around,” DeWitt said. “It was just real sweet so we thought we need to see if it’s possible to find her.”

Maynard’s is offering doughnuts as a reward for the person who helps reunite the girl with her stuffed animal.

The doughnut shop is fostering the stuffed animal for now — even giving it a name: White Fang.