Pensacola Crawfish Festival happening this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Crawfish Festival is happening this weekend in northwest Florida!

It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seville Square and Fountain Park.

The festival features thousands of pounds of boiled crawfish, fresh from Louisiana, brought to you by Pensacola locals.

If you’re not a crawfish fan, there are also traditional festival options available.

LOCATION:

Seville Square & Fountain Park

TIMES:

Friday: 11AM-11PM
Saturday: 10AM-11PM
Sunday: 11AM-5PM

ADMISSION:

ADULTS: $5 per day
KIDS, Ages 6-12: $2 per day
KIDS, 5 and under: FREE

Admission Gates located on Government Street (across from Hub Stacey’s) and Zaragoza Street (across from Pensacola Bay Brewery)

ENTERTAINMENT:

FRIDAY

  • 3-5PM
    • Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys
  • 6-8PM
    • Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings
  • 8:30-10:30PM
    • ​Wayne Toups

SATURDAY:

  • 12-1:30PM
    • Rocky Denney Brotherhood
  • 2:30-4:30PM
    • Six Piece Suits
  • 5:30-7:30PM
    • Spearman Brewers
  • 8-10PM
    • Masterpiece

SUNDAY:

  • 12:30-2:30PM
    • Chubby Carriers and the Bayou Swamp Band
  • 3-5PM
    • ​Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

