Pensacola Crawfish Festival happening this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Crawfish Festival is happening this weekend in northwest Florida!

It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seville Square and Fountain Park.

The festival features thousands of pounds of boiled crawfish, fresh from Louisiana, brought to you by Pensacola locals.

If you’re not a crawfish fan, there are also traditional festival options available.

LOCATION:

Seville Square & Fountain Park

TIMES:

Friday: 11AM-11PM

Saturday: 10AM-11PM

Sunday: 11AM-5PM

ADMISSION:

ADULTS: $5 per day

KIDS, Ages 6-12: $2 per day

KIDS, 5 and under: FREE

Admission Gates located on Government Street (across from Hub Stacey’s) and Zaragoza Street (across from Pensacola Bay Brewery)

ENTERTAINMENT:

FRIDAY

3-5PM Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys

6-8PM Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings

8:30-10:30PM ​Wayne Toups



SATURDAY:

12-1:30PM Rocky Denney Brotherhood

2:30-4:30PM Six Piece Suits

5:30-7:30PM Spearman Brewers

8-10PM Masterpiece



SUNDAY: