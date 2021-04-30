Pensacola Crawfish Festival happening this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Crawfish Festival is happening this weekend in northwest Florida!
It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seville Square and Fountain Park.
The festival features thousands of pounds of boiled crawfish, fresh from Louisiana, brought to you by Pensacola locals.
If you’re not a crawfish fan, there are also traditional festival options available.
LOCATION:
Seville Square & Fountain Park
TIMES:
Friday: 11AM-11PM
Saturday: 10AM-11PM
Sunday: 11AM-5PM
ADMISSION:
ADULTS: $5 per day
KIDS, Ages 6-12: $2 per day
KIDS, 5 and under: FREE
Admission Gates located on Government Street (across from Hub Stacey’s) and Zaragoza Street (across from Pensacola Bay Brewery)
ENTERTAINMENT:
FRIDAY
- 3-5PM
- Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys
- 6-8PM
- Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings
- 8:30-10:30PM
- Wayne Toups
SATURDAY:
- 12-1:30PM
- Rocky Denney Brotherhood
- 2:30-4:30PM
- Six Piece Suits
- 5:30-7:30PM
- Spearman Brewers
- 8-10PM
- Masterpiece
SUNDAY:
- 12:30-2:30PM
- Chubby Carriers and the Bayou Swamp Band
- 3-5PM
- Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble