Pensacola couple charged with breaking into home, attacking woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A married couple is accused of breaking into a woman’s home Tuesday and beating her before she had to run across broken glass to escape.

Robert and Shanna Johnson are charged with aggravated battery.

A neighbor called 911 and reported hearing glass break and the victim screaming for help. When deputies arrived, they found the victim hiding at a neighbor’s house. She was crying, fearful, and bleeding from her face and arm, according to the arrest report. The victim told deputies law enforcement had recently left her house because of a civil issue with Robert, then he and his wife returned and attacked her.

The victim said while Shanna was fighting with her, Robert jumped in and started punching her as well. She said they both were beating her up in the bedroom. She tried to get away but couldn’t. She said Robert was saying “I’m going to kill you.” She was able to get up and make it to the back door when Robert attacked her again. She ran out the door and had to run across broken glass to escape, leaving lacerations on the bottom of her feet. She also had a laceration on her left arm, a cut on her right cheek, and swelling to her face.

Some parts of the arrest report are redacted, but the victim said when the couple arrived, they “started arguing and accusing her of having [redacted] taken away,” according to the report.

Both are in the Escambia County Jail. Shanna has no bond and Robert has a $25,000 bond.