Pensacola councilman’s funeral and community tribute set for next week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Gerald Wingate, who passed away August 13 at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer, will be laid to rest Thursday, Aug. 29, according to the Joe Morris Funeral Home website.

Public visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 followed by a community tribute from 6 until 8 p.m. at St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church.

Wingate will be buried with full military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11 a.m. the next day.

Wingate served as city councilman for District 5 since 2012. He served his country for 25 years as an Army officer, retired from the paper industry and was a realtor with Main Street Properties.

He’s survived by his wife Betsie and their five children.