Pensacola City Council President reads Proclamation for Gen. “Chappie” James in celebration of 100th anniversary

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the nation celebrates Black History Month, the General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Memorial Foundation celebrates the 100th anniversary of General James’ birth on Feb. 11, 1920.
On Monday the Pensacola City Council President read the Proclamation marking February 11 as General Daniel “Chappie” James Day in Pensacola.
General “Chappie” James will forever be remembered for his contributions.
