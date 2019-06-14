Pensacola City Council approves YMCA land swap for more soccer fields

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted yes on a land swap that will make way for more soccer fields in the city.

This means the YMCA on Langley Avenue will move to the south end of the airport at Vickrey Center, and the current YMCA will be torn down to make room for soccer fields to be built at Hitzman-Optimist Park.

A lot of neighbors in that area spoke out against the swap, saying they dont’ want to see the YMCA leave, and they aren’t in favor of the soccer fields at that location.