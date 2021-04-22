Pensacola city council allows homeless to stay under I-110 for now

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted 7-0 Thursday night to extend a moratorium on evictions of homeless people living at Hollice T. Williams Park under Interstate 110.

Earlier this year, the city announced the park would close temporarily for cleaning and that everyone would need to leave. After hearing from the homeless and their supporters, the council is now giving them more time to get help and move out.

One woman spoke to the council saying compared to other locations, she feels safe at the park.

“They have given me refuge and I thank them and everybody that’s allowed that place to be there,” she said. “Please, if you can, give them a 90-day-extension and any kind of help you can give them. They deserve it.”

Another man said he’s working on getting back on his feet and needs more time.

“I did some little choice things in my life that led me down the wrong path and I’m really trying to clean up my situation,” he said. “Like, I literally have nowhere to go.”

Another man from the University of West Florida was there in support of the homeless.

“I spent years on the streets,” he said. “I spent years in Pensacola but this time, it’s about them. To see them so brave to get up here and lay it out there. I get to go to UWF and learn how to do this… they don’t.”

The city has been working with non-profits like Opening Doors to provide housing solutions and the city is looking to bring “tiny homes” in to help the homeless.

The eviction moratorium will last for 90 days.