Pensacola city community centers, programs closing to the public

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola is closing all community resource centers and programs to the public until further notice because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Escambia County and city staff. Community resource centers will close effective today, Friday, July 10, at the conclusion of any ongoing programming for the day.

Exceptions:

The free mask distribution will continue starting Monday, July 13 at Cobb Resource Center, Gull Point Resource Center and Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center. Click here for details.

Senior meal pickups at Bayview Senior Center will continue Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Youth meal pickups at Cobb Resource Center, Fricker Community Center, Gull Point Resource Center and Woodland Heights Resource Center will continue Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Outdoor adventure camps will continue.

City of Pensacola outdoor parks will remain open to the public.

Residents are encouraged to continue following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information and updates, contact City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation at 436-5670, visit playpensacola.com or like Play Pensacola Parks & Recreation on Facebook.

LATEST STORIES