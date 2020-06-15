Pensacola church holds “grocery giveaway” Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Imagine giving away more than two tons of food in one day. That’s what’s happening later this morning at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Registration starts at 8 this morning at 1394 East Nine Mile Road. According to a Facebook post, they’re asking people to stay in their vehicles and the food distribution starts at ten. It is first come first serve and they ask people to bring their ID.

Co-Pastor Reverend Dana Brady told me in Facebook messages “we were hearing more and more about the needs people in the community were having with job lay-offs, as well as schools being closed, meaning kids would no longer be able to get the one or two meals a day that families count on.” They hope to serve up to 150 households and she says the first distribution had a large turnout and a lot of members from sister churches joined in as well. The food comes via a partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

LATEST STORIES