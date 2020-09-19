Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola Christian Academy to resume school Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Christian College and Academy are resuming classes on Monday, September 21.

Below are the messages from both schools:

Pensacola Christian Academy:

Hurricane Sally has impacted everyone in our community, and we realize many are still feeling the effects. To provide service for those able to return to a routine, we are reopening school on Monday, September 21.

Pensacola Christian Academy has electricity and running water, and will be open for regular classes, ESD, and activities for those who are safely able to come to school.

School buses plan to run all routes. Buses will likely be running behind schedule because of traffic delays.

Since ECUA is still under a boil water notice, water filling stations will not be available. We will provide plenty of bottled water for students and staff.

K5 PTM will not be on Monday. More information will be sent regarding PTM later this week.

Pensacola Christian College:

Classes and activities will resume Monday, September 21. Work areas will resume normal operations Monday, and student workers should report for regularly scheduled work beginning Monday.

Town students who are unable to safely come to campus should notify their teachers, academic chair, and work supervisor.

Campus Church Sunday morning services will be at normal times with regular children’s ministry. Students, please attend your previously assigned service. It had already been planned to not have Sunday evening services this week.

Off Campus

Avoid going off campus if not necessary

Do not drive toward beaches or storm-damaged areas

Be aware that gasoline is difficult to obtain

Treat stoplights that are not working as a four-way stop sign

While the county curfew has been extended to midnight, it is still advisable to avoid driving after dark if possible until full power is restored throughout the community.

Tap Water Health Concerns

Do not drink tap water

Only use tap water for washing/flushing

Take an extra bottle of water at meals

Use bottled water for brushing teeth, preparing food, etc.

Insurance Claims

If your vehicle suffered storm-related damage, call your vehicle insurance company to start the claim process right away.

