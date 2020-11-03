Pensacola Catholic High School classes go virtual as students test positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee reports Pensacola Catholic High School will go virtual this week after 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.
All classes will be held through e-learning for the rest of the week as they determine if classes on-campus should resume next week.
Since all on-campus extracurricular activities are cancelled, the football game against Gadsden County at Gorecki-Lebeau Stadium on Friday was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
