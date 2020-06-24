Pensacola Catholic football player tests positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A student athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pensacola Catholic High School athletic director Richard LaBounty confirmed to WKRG News 5 a Crusader football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The student came to practice Tuesday and called out sick from practice on Thursday after displaying COVID-19 symptoms, LaBounty said.

LaBounty says the school has been doing its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said each day before practice, the students’ temperatures are taken. If the student has a temperature of 100.3 or higher, they are sent home.

Players are also separated into five groups of 10, including a coach, he said. When they’re together, they’re all doing different drills or activities away from one another.

The student who tested positive for COVID-19, LaBounty said, did not have a fever at practice. All players and the coach in his group of 10 have been told to stay at home and away from practice until July 6.

Participating in practice at this time is voluntary, LaBounty said.

