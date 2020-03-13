Pensacola business owners not only concerned about economy but employees as well

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- The City of Pensacola and Escambia County have suspended events that will have over 500 people until the end of the month. Some of the events include Smokin In The Square and the Cher concert. Some of the events are expected to bring a lot of people to downtown Pensacola.

Quint and Rishy Studer own Bodacious Shops on Palafox Street. They say they are concerned about the economy, but they’re more concerned about their employees.

“If you look at many of the employees they are depending on that,” Quint Studer said. “That is not just discretionary income, that stuff feeds their families.”

Officials say they will work with event organizers to reschedule as needed. The Studers say they are taking the proper precautions to make sure their business is extra clean.

“Right now we are taking care of the inside of our building,” Rishy Studer said. “We are making sure everything is clean and washed down and bleached. Hand soap, sanitizers we are doing our part to make sure we have a healthy environment inside.”

