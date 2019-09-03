Pensacola burglar found with Swiffer tries to clean up mess as police arrive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was caught by police Monday while he was burglarizing a home. He was holding a purple Swiffer mop.

At about 3:10 a.m. Monday, police responded to an active burglary on Toni Street in Pensacola. The woman who made the call had barricaded herself in a back bedroom and said she did not know the man.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says police found 33-year-old Tyler Matthew Smith still in the apartment when they arrived, holding a Swiffer used to clean floors.

Police also found a dustpan with glass in it — the glass that police say Smith broke to gain entry into the residence.

“It appeared Smith had attempted to clean up the mess,” police said in the report.

Smith’s mother later told police he suffers from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury, and he was likely looking for his uncle’s house.

Smith was charged with criminal mischief and burglary. He remains in the Escambia County jail Tuesday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Jail records show Smith has been charged in the past with burglary and larceny.