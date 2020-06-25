Pensacola Boy Scout building now given historic designation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG-TV) — A place where thousands of Boy Scouts have climbed the ranks is now getting a special designation. The Boy Scout building located at Miraflores Park has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Boy Scout building is located at 1601 E. LaRua St.

The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department sent out a press release with more information about the historic designation.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of historic places worthy of preservation within the United States. Maintained by the National Park Service, the National Register of Historic Places helps support efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archaeological resources.

To qualify, properties are evaluated based on criteria that examines its age, integrity and historical significance. Historic properties that are considered eligible receive preservation benefits and incentives through this highly regarded recognition.

The Boy Scout building was constructed in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, intended for use by the local Boy Scouts of America. Historians reference that this cottage-style brick building was used as a former meeting location for troop rallies and merit badge events for several decades.

In March 1952, at the request of the Kiwanis Club, the Boy Scout building had been renamed The Elebash Center, Inc. for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. By 1965, the abandoned building had fallen into disrepair, and was later restored in the 1970s by the Bream Fishermen Association, with the intent to use it as a community gathering place. Prior to the building’s restoration, the Kiwanis Club requested that the City of Pensacola take over the building. The Bream Fishermen Association has used and maintained the building, still owned by the City of Pensacola, for over four decades. Today, other community groups also use the building as a recreational gathering place.

City of Pensacola