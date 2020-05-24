Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium listed on Airbnb

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's a good idea to keep hand sanitizer with you at all times to protect yourself against germs, especially now as the coronavirus continues to spread. But make sure you don't leave it in your car! Heat and hand sanitizer definitely don't mix!

When you look at the label on the back of bottles of sanitizer, the warning states that it is flammable, so it should be kept away from fire or flame. While the warning doesn't directly state that it shouldn't be left in a hot car, the "flammable" notation should give you an idea that it could catch your car on fire.