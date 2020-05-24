Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium listed on Airbnb

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a tweet, Pensacola Blue Wahoos shared their surprise listing on Airbnb.
They say it is the “ultimate baseball experience.”
According to their Airbnb page, they are to charge $1500 per night. It is a shared one bedroom with 10 beds, 3 shared baths, and up to 10 guests can stay.
If interested, follow this link.
