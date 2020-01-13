Pensacola Blue Wahoos hosting Minnesota Twins Thursday for fan fest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan on Thursday for a family-fun fan fest.

The caravan will bring Twins baseball prospects, including Jordan Balazovic and Mark Contreras, and top personnel to the Blue Wahoos stadium in downtown Pensacola for a free fan fest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from Twins prospects and for $10, shop for souvenirs and giveaway items at the team’s first “yard sale,” said team president Jonathan Griffith.

There will also be food for fans to try. A behind-the-scenes look at the Blue Wahoos stadium, including the player clubhouse, will also be available.

“We inviting everyone out — season ticket holders to just that casual fan that wants to see what the Wahoos are about,” Griffith said.

According to a Wahoos media release, the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravans is one of “the longest-running and most extensive team caravans in professional sports, bringing Twins players and personalities to numerous stops in over 40 communities throughout the Midwest during the month of January.”

Griffith said it’s special to have the Twins make a stop in Pensacola on the tour.

“For a smaller community,” he said, “this is a big deal to us.”

