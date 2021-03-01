Pensacola Beach’s ‘Bands on the Beach’ concert series returns in April, lineup released

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series is back this April. The Santa Rosa Island Authority has released the lineup for the Bands on the Beach concert series.

The free concert series is held each Tuesday night, from 7-9 p.m., beginning April 6 and running through October 26 at Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.



Concert-goers are encouraged to take appropriate COVID-19 preventative measures, socially distance themselves, and follow the guidelines of local health authorities.

Bands on the Beach 2021 Schedule:



APRIL

April 6 Whitesands Panhandle Band

April 13 Doc Johnson Band

April 20 Not Quite Fab

April 27 Bay Bridge Band

MAY

May 4 Touch of Gray

May 11 On the Rox

May 18 The Astronauts

May 25 Karli Ryan

JUNE

June 1 Tyler Mac

June 8 Modern Eldorados

June 15 Elvis Remembered

June 22 Sandy Roots

June 29 Class X

JULY

July 6 Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs

July 13 Reunion Band

July 20 Pearl and the Rhinestones

July 27 Knee Deep Band

AUGUST

Aug 3 Cristi Dees BAD JUJU

Aug 10 Slight Return

Aug 17 Crosstown

Aug 24 Mass Kunfuzion

Aug 31 High Time Band

SEPTEMBER

Sept 7 Memory Lane

Sept 14 Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters

Sept 21 Southern Breeze

Sept 28 True Blue Band

OCTOBER

Oct 5 Jessie Ritter

Oct 12 Dr. Breeze

Oct 19 Holly Shelton

Oct 26 String Farm

For more information, call the SRIA at (850) 932-2257 or go to visitpensacolabeach.com for the latest updates.

Please note: Pets and glass are prohibited.

