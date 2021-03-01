Pensacola Beach’s ‘Bands on the Beach’ concert series returns in April, lineup released

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series is back this April. The Santa Rosa Island Authority has released the lineup for the Bands on the Beach concert series.
The free concert series is held each Tuesday night, from 7-9 p.m., beginning April 6 and running through October 26 at Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
Concert-goers are encouraged to take appropriate COVID-19 preventative measures, socially distance themselves, and follow the guidelines of local health authorities.
Bands on the Beach 2021 Schedule:
APRIL
- April 6 Whitesands Panhandle Band
- April 13 Doc Johnson Band
- April 20 Not Quite Fab
- April 27 Bay Bridge Band
MAY
- May 4 Touch of Gray
- May 11 On the Rox
- May 18 The Astronauts
- May 25 Karli Ryan
JUNE
- June 1 Tyler Mac
- June 8 Modern Eldorados
- June 15 Elvis Remembered
- June 22 Sandy Roots
- June 29 Class X
JULY
- July 6 Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs
- July 13 Reunion Band
- July 20 Pearl and the Rhinestones
- July 27 Knee Deep Band
AUGUST
- Aug 3 Cristi Dees BAD JUJU
- Aug 10 Slight Return
- Aug 17 Crosstown
- Aug 24 Mass Kunfuzion
- Aug 31 High Time Band
SEPTEMBER
- Sept 7 Memory Lane
- Sept 14 Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters
- Sept 21 Southern Breeze
- Sept 28 True Blue Band
OCTOBER
- Oct 5 Jessie Ritter
- Oct 12 Dr. Breeze
- Oct 19 Holly Shelton
- Oct 26 String Farm
For more information, call the SRIA at (850) 932-2257 or go to visitpensacolabeach.com for the latest updates.
Please note: Pets and glass are prohibited.