Pensacola Beach’s ‘Bands on the Beach’ concert series returns in April, lineup released

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series is back this April. The Santa Rosa Island Authority has released the lineup for the Bands on the Beach concert series.

The free concert series is held each Tuesday night, from 7-9 p.m., beginning April 6 and running through October 26 at Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.

Concert-goers are encouraged to take appropriate COVID-19 preventative measures, socially distance themselves, and follow the guidelines of local health authorities.

Bands on the Beach 2021 Schedule:

APRIL

  • April 6            Whitesands Panhandle Band
  • April 13          Doc Johnson Band
  • April 20          Not Quite Fab
  • April 27          Bay Bridge Band

MAY

  • May 4              Touch of Gray
  • May 11           On the Rox
  • May 18           The Astronauts
  • May 25            Karli Ryan

JUNE

  • June 1             Tyler Mac
  • June 8             Modern Eldorados
  • June 15           Elvis Remembered
  • June 22           Sandy Roots
  • June 29           Class X

JULY

  • July 6              Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs
  • July 13            Reunion Band
  • July 20            Pearl and the Rhinestones
  • July 27            Knee Deep Band

AUGUST

  • Aug 3              Cristi Dees BAD JUJU
  • Aug 10            Slight Return
  • Aug 17            Crosstown
  • Aug 24            Mass Kunfuzion
  • Aug 31            High Time Band

SEPTEMBER

  • Sept 7             Memory Lane
  • Sept 14           Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters
  • Sept 21           Southern Breeze
  • Sept 28           True Blue Band

OCTOBER

  • Oct 5               Jessie Ritter
  • Oct 12             Dr. Breeze
  • Oct 19             Holly Shelton
  • Oct 26             String Farm

For more information, call the SRIA at (850) 932-2257 or go to visitpensacolabeach.com for the latest updates.

Please note: Pets and glass are prohibited.
 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories