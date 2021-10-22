Pensacola Beach to offer free trolley service for Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) is increasing operation hours for their free, open-air trolley service along Pensacola Beach for the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

In addition to the three, open-air trolleys running along the island, the SRIA will have four buses running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will extend their service area to Park East, a mile east of Portofino Resort.

Trolleys will pick up passengers from the official designated air show trolley stops of Park East (#7) or Park West (#9) only and transport people to the Casino Beach area trolley stops at the ESO station (#8) and SRIA station (#6) throughout the day.

The eastbound trolley route will only pickup/drop off at Park East (#7) and the SRIA station (#6) and loop back and forth between those two stations all day. The westbound trolley route will only pickup/drop off at Park West (#9) and the ESO station (#8), and will loop back and forth between those two stations all day.

Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving the ESO or SRIA stations post-show, or should expect to wait as long as 90 minutes for the trolleys or buses to return due to gridlocked traffic immediately following the air show. Face masks will be required to ride on all trolleys and buses, per federal regulations regarding public transportation.

All busing service ends at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The official 2021 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show dates are Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information about the Homecoming Air Show, click here.