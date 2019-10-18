Pensacola Beach residents prepare for potential flooding and wind

Pensacola Beach, Fla (WKRG)- Pensacola Beach residents are preparing for potential flooding and wind ahead of the tropical storm. Yellow flags were up at Pensacola Beach early Friday morning as the rain and wind picked up. Resident Bridgette Weis has a house right along the water, she spent time today preparing for the worst.

“I was just laying down the furniture so it won’t blow over from the wind,” Weis said. “I tied down the hot tub cover and rope lines.”

Just down the street, one man on vacation from Tennessee took some advice from the owner of the home he’s staying in.

“The fellow that owns the house already called us and told us what to do,” Craig Patterson said. “So we are moving some of the deck furniture from downstairs and take these cushions and put them inside the house.”

