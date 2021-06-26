Pensacola Beach Pier reopens months after Sally Damage

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Beach landmark is finally open to the public again. The gulf pier at Casino Beach reopened following major damage from this past hurricane season. No matter what you use the pier to do, people are pleased just to have more options at the beach.

“Well, I’ve spent a lot of time here, good place to think and sit and try to catch some fish. It’s fantastic I haven’t had a good place to go fishing in awhile,” said Elijah Stepherson holding a fishing line as he leans over the pier. We’re just about three months shy of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and people are just glad to have the pier back.

“The restaurants, the most beautiful beach in the world, can’t beat it,” said Charles Lowry of Pensacola. Sally battered the pier and it remained closed even longer than the Pensacola Bay Bridge. There was one less place to fish, as people with strong ties to the water were eager for this day to come.