Pensacola Beach lifeguards hosting two tryouts in December

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach lifeguards will host two tryout events in December for anyone aspiring to be a lifesaver.

Tryout dates:

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. or

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

The tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72. Applicants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early and to bring all relevant certifications to the tryout event. Pay starts at $14.57 an hour.

Position requirements for employment include the following:

Able to swim 600 yards in a pool in 10 minutes or less

Able to run 1.5 miles on a track in 12 minutes or less

Be at least 16 years old

Possess a valid driver’s license

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification is preferred

Attending and passing a tryout is required to be considered for employment. If you pass the physical tests in the allotted time and meet all of the other requirements, you will be scheduled for an interview. If selected to be hired, you will receive paid training. Training includes but is not limited to, successfully passing 80 hours of open water training and emergency medical training.

Click here if you are a student at an accredited secondary school, vocational school, college or university to fill out an online application prior to the tryout. Students must be currently enrolled or have the intent to enroll next term.



Click here if you are a non-student to fill out an online application prior to the tryout.

For more information, call Water Safety Deputy Chief Alexander Johnson at 850-503-1799 or email adjohnson@myescambia.com.



Watch the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards highlight video below.