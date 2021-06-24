Pensacola Beach fishing pier to reopen Saturday

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier will reopen Saturday after being closed since Hurricane Sally damaged the structure in September.

Escambia County Public Works and the Santa Rosa County Island Authority announced Thursday the pier on Casino Beach will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The pier will be open daily from 6 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

The 1,471-foot fishing pier was significantly damaged from Hurricane Sally and has been closed since while the county worked with FEMA.

The county received approval from FEMA to move forward with temporary repairs in June and those repairs are complete.

“I’d like to thank Escambia County public works and parks and recreation personnel for working so quickly to make these temporary repairs once we received approval from FEMA to move forward,” said Chairman and District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender in a media release. “With the Pensacola Bay Bridge recently reopening, I’m ecstatic that there is easier access to this amenity for folks to enjoy on Pensacola Beach.”

For those wishing to fish, the pier hosts an on-site bait and tackle shop where beachgoers can rent or purchase gear.