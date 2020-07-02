Pensacola Beach fireworks show postponed due to weather, COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another July 4 fireworks show has been postponed along the Gulf Coast due to the threat of COVID-19.

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its Pensacola Beach fireworks show is postponed until further notice. The show was set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

It is postponed due to the threat of inclement weather and the “rise in COVID-19 cases in the community,” a chamber media release says.

“We’re disappointed to be postponing this annual event, but public safety and the health of the community remains our top priority,” said Alison Westmoreland, director of the Pensacola B­­­each Chamber, in the release.



The chamber says it looks forward to hosting the annual event and will release details on the re-scheduled date and time in the coming weeks.

