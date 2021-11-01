Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Season Their Holidays’ upcoming events

Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Season Their Holidays’ four upcoming events

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Season Their Holiday” festivities which begin at the beginning of December.

LIGHTED BOAT PARADE

“Seasons Their Holidays” begins Saturday, Dec. 4 with the Lighted Boat Parade. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Sabine Marina make its way around the Santa Rosa Sound and finish at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

Leading up to the boat parade a kid’s party will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach. Following the boat parade, Santa will make his way to the Quietwater Shell on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk to greet the children.

A fireworks display over the Santa Rosa Sound will start at 8 p.m.

For those wanting to participate and compete in the boat parade, the registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 29 at noon. The entry fee is $35 per boat. A mandatory captains meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Sandshaker Lounge and Package for all boa parade participants.

For more information click here or call 850-932-1500.

SURFING SANTA BEACH PARADE

The “Seasons Their Holiday” festivities continue on Sunday, Dec. 5 with the Surfing Santa Beach Parade.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Avenida 10 and end at Gulfside Pavilion where Santa will close the parade where kids will be able to meet and greet with Santa until 3 p.m.

The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Tuesday, Nov. 30 at noon. The entry fee is $50.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORK DISPLAY

A free firework display will begin at Midnight to celebrate the new year.

The event will take place at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk over the Santa Rosa Sound.

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

The annual Polar Bear Plunge will begin Saturday, Jan 1, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Paradise Bar & Grill will host the event. Registration begins at noon and the fee is $15 cash per person.

Participants will receive a Polar Bear Plunge t-shirt. Those not wanting a shirt can pay a $10 registration donation.

Cub Club participation, that fifth grade and younger cost $5.

All proceeds go to the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce.