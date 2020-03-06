Pensacola Bay Fishing Bridge to close for 45 days

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Fishing Bridge will be closed for more than a month starting Monday.

An Escambia County media release says the bridge will be closed for 45 days. The release says the bridge is closing as a safety precaution while bridge work is performed on the adjacent Pensacola Bay Bridge.

If you have any questions or need extensions on previously issued annual fishing bridge passes, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at ‪850-475-5220‬.

