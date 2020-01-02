Pensacola Bay Center offering public ice skating Thursday and Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do before the holiday season comes to a close and the children in your household head back to school, the Pensacola Bay Center is offering public ice skating Thursday and Friday.

The skating sessions last one hour and cost $12 per person.

Starting at 2, the sessions run every hour until 6:30, leaving a 30 minute break in between.

SESSIONS:

2-3 p.m.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

5-6 p.m.

6:30-7 p.m.

This schedule remains the same for Friday.

Check out Pensacola Bay Center Facebook for more opportunities for public skating later this month.

