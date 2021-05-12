Pensacola Bay Bridge Update: FDOT says traffic will resume May 31

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The My Pensacola Bay Bridge Facebook page, dedicated to updating the progress for the damaged Bay Bridge, shared an update this week on repairs and restoration timeline.

In a post, FDOT says all decks for the two-lane reopening are complete and expected to open May 31. The bridge will have one lane of traffic each way until the final repairs are made.

TRAFFIC PHASES:

A combination of two and four lanes opening May 31. Later, all four lanes

Meantime, FDOT says the Garcon Point Bridge and other detours will continue to be available with tolls suspended through June 6.

