Pensacola Bay Bridge re-opening postponed to week of May 31, 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation confirms the Pensacola Bay Bridge re-opening has been postponed to the week of May 31, 2021. The result of the delay comes from further repair work being required.

FDOT regularly reviews the contractors schedule on the Bay Bridge project. Additional damage was found on a trophy piece near pier 70. The replacement is critical and will need demolition, pile driving, installation, beam placement, and deck pouring. FDOT says the new trophy piece will expand the life span of the bridge integrity by 75 years.

The available detour routes are currently available to all motorists including the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. Tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are still waved until Friday, April 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) temporary bus route between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.