Pensacola Bay Bridge re-opening postponed to week of May 31, 2021

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation confirms the Pensacola Bay Bridge re-opening has been postponed to the week of May 31, 2021. The result of the delay comes from further repair work being required.

FDOT regularly reviews the contractors schedule on the Bay Bridge project. Additional damage was found on a trophy piece near pier 70. The replacement is critical and will need demolition, pile driving, installation, beam placement, and deck pouring. FDOT says the new trophy piece will expand the life span of the bridge integrity by 75 years.

The available detour routes are currently available to all motorists including the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. Tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are still waved until Friday, April 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) temporary bus route between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories