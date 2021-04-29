Pensacola Bay Bridge on track for reopening the week of May 31

Press release from the Florida Department of Transportation

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors have completed the installation of multiple stay-in-place forms and are currently pouring and leveling concrete on the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Following the completion of the concrete pours on the bridge deck, crews will construct barrier walls designed to create a reinforced, protective wall for motorists traveling over the bridge. Additional work will include the installation of electrical conduit and roadway striping.

Crews have also begun placing asphalt on the ramps leading to the flyover structure at the intersection of U.S. 98 (Gregory Street)/State Road 196 (Bayfront Parkway) and 17th Avenue in Pensacola. This work is part of an overall effort to provide improvements to the northern landing of the Pensacola Bay Bridge and 17th Avenue intersection.

The targeted reopening of the bridge remains the week of May 31, 2021. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, May 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Details on the detour routes, including graphics, FAQs, and regular updates can be found online at fdot.gov/PensacolaBay. Members of the public wishing to receive these updates can choose to subscribe by providing their email address on this website as well.

