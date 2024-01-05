PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An armed robbery took place Friday morning at Synovus Bank, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

“An elderly male using a cane” and armed with a knife entered the bank at 125 W. Romana St. and took a small amount of cash, according to police.

But the attempt wasn’t successful, as the robbery occurred at 9:47 a.m., and the suspect was arrested just two minutes later outside the bank, News 5 has learned.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more details as they become available.

